Kristin Cavallari Shares Snaps from Daughter Saylor's 'Big Day' Getting Her Ears Pierced

"My girl was a champ!" Kristin Cavallari says of her 6-year-old daughter Saylor

Saylor James is adding new bling to her wardrobe!

On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari revealed on her Instagram Stories that her 6-year-old daughter got her ears pierced — and was a "champ" during the process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Hills alum, 35, snapped a mirror selfie in her closet with her daughter, writing that it was a "big day for my girl" before sharing the exciting news.

In the selfie, Cavallari wears a white halter crop top and denim shorts while Saylor looks chic in a teal-colored jumpsuit. The mom of three smiles for the picture while her daughter is turned away from the mirror.

The Very Cavallari star, who also shares sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, with ex Jay Cutler, later posted a photo of her daughter's newly-pierced ears with a small silver earring. "My girl was a champ!" she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kristin cavallari's daughter saylor gets her ears pierced kristin cavallari's daughter saylor gets her ears pierced

Left: Credit: kristin cavallari/instagram Right: Credit: kristin cavallari/instagram

Cavallari continues to co-parent her three kids with Cutler and recently shared on an Instagram Stories Q&A that she's genuinely happy now. "This is the first time in my entire life I can truly say that," she said earlier this month.

As for what's next, the former Laguna Beach star replied "yes" to a fan asking whether she'll ever re-marry.

"I still very much believe in marriage and I've had tremendous growth over the past two years," she continued. "So I will be entering a new relationship as a different person, which really excites me."

Late last year, Cavallari said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast that the former couple's kids are "better off" with their parents not being together. She even called what they had "a toxic relationship."

"I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship because I got to see my mom [get] remarried and in a good relationship, so I knew what one was," she said, adding that her three children have adjusted "really well" to the separation.