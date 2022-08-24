Kristin Cavallari Says She'd Consider One More Baby 'If I Met Someone Who Didn't Have Kids'

The mom of three admits adding to her brood isn't a priority when looking for a partner

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 12:55 PM
Kristin Cavallari Says She'd Be Open to One More Child
Photo: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari isn't ruling out another baby.

On Tuesday, The Hills alum and mom of three hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Story. One fan asked whether the Uncommon James founder was open to having more babies.

"I'm not looking to have more," shared Cavallari, who shares daughter Saylor, 6, and sons Jaxon, 8, and Camden, 10, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

There was an exception, however, with Cavallari writing, "BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristin Cavallari Says She'd Be Open to One More Child
Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Elsewhere in the Q&A, a fan asked for an update on Cavallari's kids. "They're so good!" she shared.

"The boys are playing soccer right now and Saylor rides horses so we're staying busy," she continued. "They're at such fun ages!!! 4th, 3rd, and 1st grade. I want time to stop."

Another of her followers asked, "Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here)."

"Gonna keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids," she responded.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Earlier this month, the Very Cavallari star shared a sweet series of photos from a dinner date with her son Camden, featuring shots from the duo's restaurant outing to celebrate his 10th birthday.

Camden dressed up for the evening out, wearing a suit and tie while his mom sported a silver blazer. Cavallari included two pictures, the first being a selfie of pair giving each other a kiss on the cheek while in the car.

"DOUBLE DIGITS! Happy 10th birthday my sweet Cam. You have grown into such an amazing young man. You are kind, smart, funny, talented, laid-back, effortlessly cool, and have the biggest heart out of anyone I know. Keep shining my love. I love you," she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
Kristin Cavallari Goes on Dinner Date with Son Camden to Celebrate 10th Birthday: 'Keep Shining'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift After Breastfeeding Her 3 Children
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Wants Jay Cutler to Be 'Happy' After Divorce: 'I Hope He Gets Remarried'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari's Sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, Give Mom Dating Advice: Date Someone 'A Lot Older'
Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavalleri Share Steamy Kiss in New Video
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Get Married and Share Steamy Kisses in New Uncommon James Ad
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kristin Cavallari Is 'Happy' About Her Weight Gain, Says She's 'Shocked at How Thin' She Once Was
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Split 'Jump-Started' Her Life: 'I'm No Longer Afraid of Getting Hurt'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Shares Snaps from Daughter Saylor's 'Big Day' Getting Her Ears Pierced
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Ready for a Relationship' After Ending Marriage to Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Grown Up' a Lot Since Jay Cutler Split: I've 'Closed That Chapter'
Kristin Cavallari, Tyler Cameron
Kristin Cavallari Kisses Tyler Cameron on Set of Western-Inspired Photo Shoot for Uncommon James
kristin cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts — Including One Item She 'Lives In'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari 'Looking Forward' To Spending Holidays at Home in Tennessee with the Kids: Source
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Sports Chic Black Ensemble as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Kristin Cavallari and children skiing
Kristin Cavallari Has a Fun-Filled Family Day on the Slopes During Holiday Trip to Colorado