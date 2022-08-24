Kristin Cavallari Says She'd Consider One More Baby 'If I Met Someone Who Didn't Have Kids'

Kristin Cavallari isn't ruling out another baby.

On Tuesday, The Hills alum and mom of three hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Story. One fan asked whether the Uncommon James founder was open to having more babies.

"I'm not looking to have more," shared Cavallari, who shares daughter Saylor, 6, and sons Jaxon, 8, and Camden, 10, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

There was an exception, however, with Cavallari writing, "BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more."

Elsewhere in the Q&A, a fan asked for an update on Cavallari's kids. "They're so good!" she shared.

"The boys are playing soccer right now and Saylor rides horses so we're staying busy," she continued. "They're at such fun ages!!! 4th, 3rd, and 1st grade. I want time to stop."

Another of her followers asked, "Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here)."

"Gonna keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids," she responded.

Earlier this month, the Very Cavallari star shared a sweet series of photos from a dinner date with her son Camden, featuring shots from the duo's restaurant outing to celebrate his 10th birthday.

Camden dressed up for the evening out, wearing a suit and tie while his mom sported a silver blazer. Cavallari included two pictures, the first being a selfie of pair giving each other a kiss on the cheek while in the car.

"DOUBLE DIGITS! Happy 10th birthday my sweet Cam. You have grown into such an amazing young man. You are kind, smart, funny, talented, laid-back, effortlessly cool, and have the biggest heart out of anyone I know. Keep shining my love. I love you," she captioned the post.