The Hills alum and ex Jay Cutler share three children including sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, plus daughter Saylor James, 6

Kristin Cavallari Has a Fun-Filled Family Day on the Slopes During Holiday Trip to Colorado

Kristin Cavallari is enjoying a sporty winter ski trip with with her kids and their grandfather.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, The Hills alum, 34, posed with her three children and her dad, Dennis Cavallari, while back in her home state of Colorado, captioning the post: "Skiing with grandpa" with a silver heart.

In the sweet family shot from her trip back west, the Very Cavallari star strikes a playful pose in front of the Rocky Mountains. She's wearing a sleek black ski suit, while her kids wear thick jackets in complementary shades of blue and "grandpa" provides a pop of color in a bold orange ski jacket.

It's a rare front-facing photo of the Cutler kids — Cavallari typically shares photos of her children with their backs turned to the camera to protect their privacy.

Cavallari and Cutler, 38, are working to keep things amicable this winter break as they split time with their kids, according to a source close to the former couple.

"Kristin is looking forward to spending the holidays with the kids. They'll be having a quiet Christmas at home in Tennessee," the insider told PEOPLE earlier this month.