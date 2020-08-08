Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Son Camden's 8th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'You Changed My Life'

"You are the kindest, sweetest young man with the perfect sense of humor and wit," Kristin Cavallari said of her eldest child

They grow up so fast!

Kristin Cavallari shared a touching birthday tribute to her eldest child, son Camden on Saturday, in honor of his eighth birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My sweet baby boy Camden. It’s honestly hard to believe you are 8 years old! It feels like just yesterday I held you in my arms for the very first time,” the Very Cavallari star, 33, wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair with their arms around each other. “You changed my life forever and for that, I am eternally grateful.”

“You are the kindest, sweetest young man with the perfect sense of humor and wit. You’re the best guy to sing at the top of my lungs with, dance with, laugh with, and even cry with. You are my heart, Cammers,” she added. “I love you, buddy. Happy birthday.”

Cavallari shares three children — sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, as well as daughter Saylor, 4 — with estranged husband Jay Cutler, who seemingly deleted his Instagram account earlier this week.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The birthday tribute came just days after Cavallari sent fans into a frenzy after posting a cuddly photo with her former flame, and Laguna Beach costar, Stephen Colletti.

However, a source told PEOPLE that the exes, who have kept in touch over the years, are "just friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Spends Father's Day with Ex Jay Cutler, Says 3 Kids Are 'Lucky' to Have Him'

Cavallari and Cutler, 37, announced their divorce in April.

In a joint statement, the pair, who had been married for 10 years, said they had grown apart but had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had reached a custody agreement. Cavallari and Cutler agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," alternating time on a week-on, week-off basis, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

They will also alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks, and will split the Christmas holiday.