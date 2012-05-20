Kristin Cavallari Celebrates at a Baby Shower in L.A.
The countdown to motherhood is on for Kristin Cavallari.
The reality star, 25, who is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Jay Cutler, was celebrated at a baby shower in L.A. on Saturday.
The afternoon fete was attended by family and friends, including Cavallari’s former costars on The Hills Heidi Montag and Stephanie Pratt, and took place in the backyard of an exclusive Hollywood Hills home.
“It was the perfect weather for a fun celebration. Kristin arrived with her mom. She looked stunning in a black dress with her hair in a ponytail,” says a source. “She was smiling and seemed very excited about celebrating her baby. Guests seemed to enjoy the shower as well and there was a lot of laughter.”
Pink Salt Event Cuisine catered the shower, where guests enjoyed gourmet bites, including cupcakes with green and blue frosting. Cavallari was also presented with a three-tier green sponge cake by Sweet Spils that was decorated with yellow stars.
Gifts for her baby boy included a Peg Perego high chair in chocolate, a chocolate colored monkey blanket, squeaky bath toys and plush baby towels.