PEOPLE confirmed in June that Kristen Wiig and her husband, Avi Rothman, had welcomed twins together via a surrogate

Kristen Wiig Plans on Doing Her 'Best to Balance' Work and Parenting Twins: 'They Will Come First'

Kristen Wiig is "nervous" about leaving her twins when she goes back to work again, but she's hoping to strike the balance successfully.

In a Wednesday interview on The Howard Stern Show, the actress touched on learning to navigate her career and first-time motherhood amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Right now, I'm not going to an actual set, but because of all of this stuff, I'm not as present as I would like to be," said Wiig, 47, referring to media days promoting her upcoming comedy, Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

"And it's really hard because I'm always convinced they'll forget who I am if I'm gone for a day," she added, laughing. "I have looked at my children and been like, 'I am your mother.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kristen Wiig | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Saturday Night Live alum also admitted that she's "nervous" for the days when she actually has to leave home and go back to filming.

"There's something really nice about just being home with them all the time," Wiig said. "But they're really young right now, so I feel like I have that as an advantage — they don't really know when I'm not there."

"But that time is coming and I'm gonna do my best to balance, and they will come first," she added.

Image zoom Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman | Credit: Jared Siskin/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Kristen Wiig and Fiancé Avi Rothman Have Welcomed Twins

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Wiig and Avi Rothman, whose engagement PEOPLE confirmed in August 2019, had welcomed twins together via surrogate.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star confirmed that she and Rothman were married on Wednesday's Howard Stern, saying she feels "very lucky about having these two babies and my husband."

"They make it all better, and it's changed my life," Wiig added.