Kristen Wiig Says Being a Mother to Her Twins Is 'Amazing': 'I Feel More Relaxed in a Way'

Kristen Wiig is loving every moment of motherhood.

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, the actress, 47, opened up about how much life has changed since she and fiancé Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate in January.

"It's the best," said Wiig. "I know everyone always says that, and everyone says, like, it changes how you look at the world and how you, like, see love. Now it's just, like, such a bigger thing, and all of that stuff is so true."

The Wonder Woman 1984 star went on to note how much parenthood has shifted her focus.

"Especially being in this business, you're on your own a lot, and you make your own decisions. It can be very sort of, like, an isolated existence," Wiig said. "Now that I have kids, it's like, 'Oh, I don't want this to be about me, I don't wanna think about me anymore.' "

Though the couple has kept much about their children under wraps, Wiig did tell ET that she actually feels more relaxed now.

"Just having these two other little beings that I get to take care of is so amazing and, even though it's hard, I feel more relaxed in a way," she noted. "I don't know why, but I had this sense of, like, calm after they were born."

"Now that I have these two little ones, my mind is just not on work. Even if this global pandemic weren’t going on, I would want to be with my kids," the Saturday Night Live alum added. "Obviously, some days I get more sleep than others, but it is what it is. And it’s frickin' awesome."

Earlier this year, Wiig also opened up about the physical and emotional hoops she and her fiancé had to jump through on their road to parenthood.

"We've been together for about five years, and three of them were spent in an [in vitro fertilization] haze," Wiig told InStyle. "Occasionally there would be a good month, but then it was just more bad news. There was a lot of stress and heartache."

Although they initially had reservations about surrogacy, Wiig shared that “now that I'm on the other side, I wouldn't have had it any other way.”