Kristen Wiig welcomed twins, who are now about 15 months old, via surrogate with husband Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig Jokes She'll 'Go Outside and Sit on the Curb' to Sneak a Break from Her Young Twins

Kristen Wiig will admittedly do whatever it takes to get even a brief break from her young twins.

While stopping by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, the actress, 47, and her Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar costar Annie Mumolo talked about parenting during the pandemic. Wiig — who welcomed twins with husband Avi Rothman via surrogate — said her two babies are about 15 months old now.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How is it? Do you ever get a break?" asked Corden, a dad of three.

"Um, I go outside and sit on the curb sometimes," Wiig responded with a laugh. "Because I'm afraid, I don't wanna go on a full walk because then sometimes I feel like, 'Oh, I should be there.' But I need to get out, so I sit on the curb. Or just walk around in the driveway and FaceTime Annie."

"It feels like a vacation when you just go out the door," added Mumolo, who has a 14- and 10-year-old.

"You forget," Wiig joked, "a walk really helps. But then when you're in the house, you're like, 'I can't be saved.' "

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Kristen Wiig | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In the end credits of her new comedy Barb & Star, Wiig appears to shout out her new additions in the "special thanks" acknowledgments, with one line in the section seemingly revealing their names as "Luna & Shiloh," though the monikers have not been confirmed.

Image zoom The Late Late Show | Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

Wiig recently opened up to PEOPLE about going into quarantine quickly after the arrival of her babies due to the pandemic. She said she has enjoyed the ample quality time with the little ones at home.

"I love that I can be with my family," she said, adding that, uninterrupted bonding time aside, not being able to socialize the twins has been difficult.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman Have Welcomed Twins

"My babies aren't even walking yet," she said. "I want to be home with them, so that has been a positive for me, of course. But also they don't get to see anybody. I have really close friends that haven't seen my kids in a long time."

"And my parents, I haven't seen them in a really long time, so we've been FaceTiming with the babies every day," added Wiig. "They're living in such a bubble, and that I can't have them interact and be social has been a little bit challenging."