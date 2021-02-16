Kristen Wiig Appears to Reveal Twins' Names in 'Special Thanks' Section of Barb & Star Credits

Kristen Wiig may have covertly revealed her babies' names in the credits of her latest movie.

The actress, 47, and her husband Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate in January 2020, and in her new comedy Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Wiig appears to shout out her new additions in the "special thanks" acknowledgments. One line in the section reads: "Avi, Luna & Shiloh."

A rep for Wiig did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for confirmation.

The likelihood of Luna and Shiloh being Wiig's baby monikers is heightened by the fact that the next names in the credits, Grace Lovestedt and Vincent Lovestedt, are Wiig's costar and cowriter Annie Mumolo's two kids.

Wiig recently opened up to PEOPLE about going into quarantine quickly after the arrival of her babies due to the pandemic. She said she has enjoyed the ample quality time with the little ones at home.

"I love that I can be with my family," she said, adding that, uninterrupted bonding time aside, not being able to socialize the twins has been difficult.

"My babies aren't even walking yet," she said. "I want to be home with them, so that has been a positive for me, of course. But also they don't get to see anybody. I have really close friends that haven't seen my kids in a long time."

"And my parents, I haven't seen them in a really long time, so we've been FaceTiming with the babies every day," added Wiig. "They're living in such a bubble, and that I can't have them interact and be social has been a little bit challenging."