NBC's Kristen Welker Opens Up About Her Infertility and Surrogacy Journey

Welker and Hughes were matched with their surrogate in 2019 and welcomed daughter Margot Lane Welker Hughes on June 12

After Kristen Welker and her husband John Hughes got married in 2017, the couple immediately started trying for a baby. When the NBC News chief White House correspondent didn't conceive right away, they sought help from doctors.

"I never imagined, and I think most people don't, that you're going to be one of the couples that will struggle with infertility," Welker, 45, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "And yet, there we were."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After three years and multiple rounds of failed IVF treatments, the Weekend Today co-host got heartbreaking news. "I consulted with four different doctors. The lowest moment was when that fourth doctor called me and said, 'We've run all the tests. We've looked at everything. We just don't think that you are going to be able to carry a child.' I thought, 'How is this ever going to happen?' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kristen welker Credit: kristen welker/instagram

Still, Welker did not give up hope. "It was just a matter of how we were going to do it," she says. "Once you get beyond the 'Okay, it's not going to be in the traditional way,' then you start looking at the other options. Surrogacy felt like the right decision for us."

Welker and Hughes were matched with their surrogate in 2019 and welcomed daughter Margot Lane Welker Hughes on June 12.

"I was the first person to catch her and to hold her, I felt the most incredible bond with her, and that maternal instinct kicked in immediately," she says. "And all of my doubts and fears went away, and then all of the focus was just on her and this beautiful being."

"And it was important to share my journey, and my journey with John, to have Margot because I wanted people to know that they're not alone, that there's a community of people, and that there's a community to support you through," Welker continues. "Whether you're struggling with infertility or anything, that sometimes by sharing your story and speaking out, you find support and love in places that you could have never imagined."