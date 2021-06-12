Kristen Bell Jokes Daughter Delta Leaves 'Threatening Notes' Around the Home: 'My Kid Can Speak Her Mind'

Kristen Bell's daughter Delta isn't afraid to let her voice be heard.

Over the weekend, the actress, 40, shared that her 6-year-old daughter has been leaving some "threatening notes" around the house recently. "I often find threatening notes like these around the house..." she wrote in the caption, posting photos of the missives to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death, only Mom can come in," read one of Delta's messages, as Bell explained that it was "taped to the door during her 30 mins hunger strike."



"Deltas cookie. Don't eat it or else..." read another note, which was scribbled on a plastic bag containing little more than a crumb of cookie.

Playfully, Bell added, "Guess I should be grateful my kid can speak her mind! And appreciates leftovers.)"



Bell shares daughters Delta and Lincoln, 8, with husband Dax Shepard, 46, whom she married in October 2013.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

She recently opened up about parenting during quarantine with Shepard. "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard," Bell said on Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting live-stream special in March.

"We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard," she added. "We explained what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photo with Her Daughters as Family Hangs Out on 'Enchanted Driveway'