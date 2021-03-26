Kristen Bell Talks Parenting During the COVID Pandemic: 'It's Been Really Hard'

"Being a parent is learning that sometimes you just got to throw away the rule book and you gotta be flexible," says Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is opening up about her parenting experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting live-stream special, which will air on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, the Veronica Mars star, 40, gets candid about the importance of leaning on others for support.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard," the mother of two says, adding that she and husband Dax Shepard have found therapy particularly useful.

"Therapy's been big for us during the pandemic," she shares. "We both rely on it, my husband and I, for personal growth and ultimately bring what we learn individually into the relationship."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristen Bell Image zoom Kristen Bell | Credit: Yahoo! Life

Dax Shepard; Kristen Bell Image zoom Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard with their daughters | Credit: Kristen Bell/Instagram

Bell also wants to make sure mental health is a priority when it comes to their children, daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, who turns 8 this month.

"Kids and mental health is interesting," she says, adding that she's found it helpful to "sort of dissect what's happening in their brain and let them know that's all okay."

"We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard," adds Bell. "We explained what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

Part of how Bell has given back during the past year is through Hello Bello, the baby products company she shares with her husband.

"We wanted to start giving away a year's worth of diapers every week to help parents who need it. We did that before the pandemic and we just doubled it and I think that's the responsible thing to do," she says. "When you have a company, you need to be a for good company."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

kristen bell and dax shepard Image zoom Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard | Credit: Kristen Bell/Instagram

As for what advice she has for other parents who "feel like they're struggling," Bell suggests not trying to do everything yourself.

"Lean on others," she says. "It takes a village is a cliché for a reason. Being a parent is learning that sometimes you just got to throw away the rule book and you gotta be flexible."

Another thing to keep in mind is that no matter how stressful everyday life can be during the pandemic, there are always "beautiful" moments to have with your family.

"If there's one memory that fully encompasses my parenting during the pandemic, I think it was going to get our Christmas tree," Bell says, recalling that it was a "beautiful December evening," until an argument broke out in the parking lot.

"I ran back to the car, the kids were screaming in the back because they weren't getting attention. Everyone's mad. It was absolute mayhem," she continues. "We barely got the Christmas tree up, but when we did, it was beautiful. I think that's a pretty poetic metaphor for this time: you gotta search for the joy amidst the chaos."