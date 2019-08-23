Kristen Bell Reveals Her Daughter Was Rushed to ER for First Time After She Slammed Finger in Door

Kristen Bell is feeling fortunate after taking her daughter to the emergency room for the first time.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, The Good Place actress, 39, revealed that she recently made an unexpected visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after one of her daughters accidentally slammed her finger in a door “so hard it popped like a jelly donut.”

Though her little girl — whose face was covered by an emoji — looked sad as she held up her bloodied and bandaged finger in the photo, Bell said she surprisingly only suffered a hairline fracture.

“First emergency room visit. One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut,” Bell began. “Thank you so much to @childrensla for the amazing care, thank u Dr. Olsen, and Sonia our child life specialist.”

Besides the doctors, Bell also made a point to commend the rest of the hospital staff, including the Child Life Specialist, for their “excellent care” both in the emergency room and “after the trauma.”

“Did you know that when you enter the emergency room at @childrensla you immediately get a ‘Child Life Specialist’ trained to make sure your child knows what happening?” Bell shared. “And to make sure you understand all of what’s happening and your choices? It made us feel so safe.”

“And @childrensla follows up the next day with a phone call to make sure all is well after the trauma. Excellent care all around,” she wrote. “Thank you to all who helped my baby.”

“(Ps I’m not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it as pretty gross.)” she added.

Bell shares Delta, 4½, and Lincoln, 6, with husband Dax Shepard — and besides this incident, the family of four has been having plenty of fun this summer.

In July, Bell and Shepard, 44, took their daughters on their annual summer vacation to their home state of Michigan.

Both parents shared a rare photo of their daughters on July 4, taken from behind as the family gazed up at a fireworks display from the sand.

“Grateful for so many things today,” Bell captioned her post, while Shepard said, “Never been in a more magical setting for the festivities. ♥️💥♥️💥♥️💥♥️”

Weeks later, the family celebrated Bell’s 39th birthday by playing a game of “Guess Mom’s Age” — and the results were hilarious.

In a video posted to Bell’s Instagram page, Delta and Lincoln each gave their best guesses of 63 and 89, before Shepard joined in on the fun and jokingly guessed 71.

In the caption of the video, Bell wrote, “My kids are kind. I dont care if they cant do math 👵👵👵 (For my #armcherries: #fastmath is overrated.)”

In addition to her birthday, the actress celebrated the return of Veronica Mars, the cult classic show which she formerly starred on from 2004 to 2007. The series originally aired on UPN and The CW for three seasons but has since been rebooted on Hulu.

Bell recently opened up about how Delta and Lincoln inspired her to sign on for the job, which required her to be away from them for long periods of time.

“I’m here a lot of hours, which means, logistically, I’m away from my kids more hours,” she told Access Hollywood last month. “And missing four or five bedtimes a week. And when I decided to take it on I was like, you know what, now that I went back and reread the scripts and watched the show, I want my girls to have this character in their life.”

“Now I see why a lot of young girls and women said, thank you for doing that show. It wasn’t just because we entertained them, it was because she was a force in their life,” the Frozen actress went on, saying that Veronica is an empowering character. “She was an example.”