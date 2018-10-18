Kristen Bell Is Concerned About the Message Snow White Sends to Her Children — Here's Why

Kristen Bell may play a Disney princess, but that doesn’t mean she’s okay with the lessons they teach her daughters.

The 38-year-old mother to Delta, 3½, and Lincoln, 5½, revealed in a new interview with Parents magazine that she is especially concerned about some of the plot points in Snow White.

Bell told the outlet that she reads to her little ones every night — “It’s truly my favorite part of the day,” she gushed — and she makes time to discuss the books afterwards.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right,’ ” recalled the Frozen actress.

Bell has also asked her kids about the famous kissing seen in Snow White.

“Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they’re sleeping!” she says she’s told them.

Bell also shared that reading to her kids is incredibly important to her because “I look at my child’s brain like a hungry stomach — I have to feed it every day,” she explained. “Even if I’m rushed, I have to feed their brain just like I feed their belly.”

Thinking about the subtle implications of the stories parents tell their kids isn’t the only lesson The Good Place star is advocating. Earlier this week, Bell shared in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that she’s all about the “one-finger rule” for her youngest, who’s brimming with curiosity.

“My toddler is incredibly destructive and wants to touch everything,” she said Thursday at the Moonlite & Baby2Baby Storytime Playdate at Baby2Baby Headquarters in Los Angeles. “One mom told me, ‘Let her touch things with one finger. That way it’s exciting for her.’ “

She continued, “So if she wants to touch a vase that I know she shouldn’t, I say, ‘Oh, I want to touch it too. Let’s use one finger!’ “

Along with keeping her household unscathed, Bell said the rule also helps give her children a sense of control. “It makes them feel like they have a little bit of a choice,” explained the star, who’s married to fellow actor Dax Shepard, 43.

“It’s messy and grotesque and disgusting and lovely and heartwarming all at the same time,” she said of parenting. “It’s this beautiful paradox.”