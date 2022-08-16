Kristen Bell Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters While on Family Vacation with Dax Shepard

Bell and Shepard share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 11:17 PM

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are enjoying the final weeks of summer as a family.

The Frozen actress, 42, shared a carousel of snapshots to Instagram on Tuesday — featuring a rare glimpse at the couple's daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, whose faces were covered with heart emojis — from their recent trip with friends and family to Swan Valley, Idaho.

"Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you're the best hosts in the biz," Bell captioned the post, tagging late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.

"And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉," she added, referring to actor Adam Scott's wife, Naomi.

The carousel of pictures showed the family of four exploring the Snake River, horseback riding and enjoying the views. One photo featured what appeared to be a big dinner party attended by Kimmel, McNearney, Jake Tapper and many others.

Shepard, 47, also posted a handful of photos from his summer adventures, captioning the post, "Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts. #BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet. Pontoon jungle cruise. Dearest Summer, please never end. #deadpresidents."

In the first photo, he can be seen dipping his wife and giving her a kiss while the sun appeared to set on the water behind them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the weekend, the Armchair Expert podcast host also shared Instagram photos similar to those posted by his wife. "Heaven isn't a place on Earth, but rather many many places on Earth best seen from behind the wheel of #BigBrown," he wrote in the caption.

Last month, the actress told PEOPLE that the family was ready for their two-week "annual summer motorhome trip."

She added at the time, "We're going to go to Idaho and visit some friends, and our girls love camping and love being in the motorhome. Shockingly, our family does really well in close quarters so I'm hoping that that will be a good summer ender before we go back to school."

Bell also explained that, while the family was ready for some summer fun, her girls were also looking forward to getting back to school after their vacation.

"My kids, they love being at home during the summer," she said, "but I think they are getting antsy to be back in a situation where their brains are challenged and their bodies are challenged at recess and they can talk to their friends."

The actress — who recently teamed up with SpinMaster and Paw Patrol — also shared her advice for parents raising young kids.

She told PEOPLE, "Do not be afraid to use your support system has been a really valuable piece of advice for me. It's one thing to know you have friends and family, a neighbor, a cousin, whatever, but it's quite another to pick up the phone when you need something."

Related Articles
kristen bell
Kristen Bell Reveals 'Valuable' Parenting Advice When Raising Kids: 'Use Your Support System'
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Beach Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'
Dax Shepard Shows Stars Are Just Like Us and Fly Southwest -- and Shows His Sneaky Seat Trick. https://www.instagram.com/p/CegpLscl810/
Dax Shepard Reveals His Trick to Keeping the Middle Seat Free When He's Flying
Christine Quinn in Venice
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Are Western Chic in Weekend Getaway to Joshua Tree
See Kristin Bell’s Birthday Tribute to Husband Dax Shepard: ‘None of Us Deserve You’
Kristen Bell Honors Husband Dax Shepard on His 47th Birthday: 'None of Us Deserve You'
Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. ?? I’ll wait…
Blake Lively Starts Birthday Celebrations Early at Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
Madonna, Rocco Ritchie, Lourdes Leon, and family
The Sweetest Photos of Madonna and Her Children
Chantel Jeffries
Chantel Jeffries Swims with Turtles in The Bahamas, Plus More Celeb Summer Vacations!
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father’s Day: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’
How Stars Celebrated Father's Day 2022
Jennifer Garner
How Stars Are Celebrating the Fourth of July in 2022
JoJo Siwa Reveals She's Back Together with Girlfriend Kylie Prew
18 Celeb Couples Who Broke Up Only to Get Back Together Again
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
celine dion
How Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2022
Celeb Vday Food - Khloe Kardashian
Valentine's Day 2022: Cookies, Chocolate, and the Extravagant Meals the Stars Ate to Celebrate