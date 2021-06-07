Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photo with Her Daughters as Family Hangs Out on 'Enchanted Driveway'

Kristen Bell is enjoying an evening of family fun.

On Sunday, the Frozen actress, 40, posted a sweet selfie with husband Dax Shepard and their daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, as they relaxed on their driveway together.

In the picture, Bell, who seldom shares photos of her daughters, covered the girls' faces with purple heart emojis. The family of four smiled for the shot as they sat underneath a tree adorned with lights.

"Dad hung lights on the oak tree and now we have an enchanted driveway!! ✨✨✨

Thank u @daxshepard 💜," Bell writes.

Last month, the Golden Globe nominee gave another glimpse at one of her daughters as she congratulated Lincoln on her performance as a crab in her first Zoom play.

"Congrats LBS on your second ever play! First one via zoom!" Bell wrote.

"Most beautiful crab performance I've ever witnessed," the proud mom continued in the caption, posting photos of herself and Shepard doting on their oldest child, with a crab gif over Lincoln's face.

"We are so proud of all the work you put into it!" Bell added.

Shepard recently celebrated the mom of two on Mother's Day, posting a photo of Bell doing naked yoga. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it," he wrote.

"Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft," the Armchair Expert podcast co-host added. "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."

Earlier this year, Bell revealed to PEOPLE that the couple needed "a little therapy brush-up" when they began quarantine together in 2020. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," she said in January.