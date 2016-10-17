"They haven't memorized the Bill of Rights or anything yet," Kristen Bell jokes of her daughters' current milestones

Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Are Opposites: 'One Likes Rules ... the Other Is a Cuddly Bruiser'

Kristen Bell‘s daughters Delta, 22 months, and Lincoln, 3½, are equally adorable. But when it comes to their personalities, they couldn’t be more different.

“One likes rules, likes telling other people the rules, likes staying in the lines, and the other is a cuddly bruiser,” Bell told PEOPLE Saturday at the Seventh Annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked if her girls had reached any notable milestones lately, Bell, as usual, had a very politically correct — and politically, period — response.

“Not really. They both walk and talk,” teases the actress, 36, adding jokingly, “They haven’t memorized the Bill of Rights or anything yet.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Her girls may be too young to recite the Constitution, but Dr. Seuss is another story — literally.

“We really love anything Dr. Seuss, and Oh, the Places You’ll Go! was a sentimental book for my husband [Dax Shepard],” she says. “His mom gave it to him when he graduated high school, and reading it with your kid, as an adult now, it’s profound. It’s really, really profound.”

When Shepard, 41, isn’t reading to their daughters, he and Bell are investing in strengthening their relationship.

“We’re very vulnerable with each other, but we’ve bypassed the discomfort in that vulnerability,” she shares.

And the acting couple aren’t afraid to seek help sometimes. “We go to counseling when we need it, and we check in with each other in a genuine way,” Bell says.

The duo “call each other throughout the day” not only to check in, but to plan their nights away from the kids as well.