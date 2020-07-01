Kristen Bell previously shared that her 5½-year-old daughter Delta uses diapers at night

Kristen Bell Says Daughter Delta, 5½, Is 'Getting There' with Potty Training: 'There's No Shame'

Kristen Bell is weaning her youngest daughter off diapers.

The Good Place star, 39, shared with Today's Parent during a Zoom call on Monday that she and husband Dax Shepard have started a new potty training schedule with 5½-year-old daughter Delta to curb her habit of using nighttime diapers, explaining that the little one "sometimes wets the bed and that’s okay!"

"But she’s getting there," Bell explained of her daughter's potty training process.

"You know what we have to do? We wake her up at about 11 p.m. when she’s like a zombie and put her on the toilet," she continued.

Shepard, 45, then joked, "Yeah, we put a wet spaghetti noodle on the toilet once a night."

Bell went on to emphasize that all kids are different when it comes potty training, urging parents not to feel embarrassed if their child takes a longer time to learn how to use the toilet.

"I think it’s really normal and no one should feel ashamed if their kid has an irregular pattern for potty training," she said. "And if you want to try this 11 o’clock make-them-pee trick, great, there’s no shame in any of it. Sometimes it takes kids until they’re even older than 5!"

"But I’ve never met a high-schooler who pees their pants all day. It’s going to stop at some point," Bell added.

The actress spoke about her experience in potty training this May when she shared on her Momsplaining podcast that Delta has had a different experience with diapers than her and Shepard's elder child, now-7-year-old Lincoln.

"My oldest daughter, at 21 months, [Dax and I] merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that," Bell said.

"We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet,' " she recalled.

"Currently, my youngest is 5½, still in diapers," the Veronica Mars alum went on to say of Delta.

Bell later clarified her comments her remarks on Twitter, saying that her younger child is "only in diapers at night."

"Which is pretty normal for a 5 yr old who's tiny bladder cant take the 10 hr challenge yet :)," she wrote.

In another tweet, the mom of two explained, "I also dont think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different."