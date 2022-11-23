Kristen Bell Reveals She Told Her Kids About Doing Mushrooms — and It 'Backfired' 

The mom of two experimented with hallucinogenic mushrooms for her 40th birthday 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 07:25 PM

Kristen Bell is opening up to her kids – and Jimmy Kimmel – about experimenting with drugs.

While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, the mom of two revealed that she told her kids about trying hallucinogenic mushrooms on her 40th birthday.

The Frozen actress, who shares 9-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Delta, with husband Dax Shepard, said that as parents, they're very honest with their children about everything.

"Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things," Bell, 42, shared. "What drugs do to your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that."

But her decision to be honest ended up backfiring.

"It backfired a couple of weeks ago because my mom came in town, who is more conservative than I am," Bell, she told the late-night TV host, 55.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChVlUhduqGa/ kristenanniebell Verified Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜 Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you’re the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉 Edited · 37m
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and kids. kristenanniebell/Instagram

"Then I overheard my daughter talking to grandma going, 'I'm actually really glad [my parents] share all this stuff with me. So anyway, my mom really wanted to try mushrooms…"

Bell immediately started to panic.

"I was like, 'Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh," she said with a giggle. "For some reason, I'm more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter."

Bell previously opened up about her experience trying mushrooms while on actor Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali's new podcast, Hypochondriactor.

The actress shared on the podcast that after reading author Michael Pollan's book How to Change Your Mind in 2020, she was inspired to try out a new approach to battle her anxiety — psychedelic drugs.

Bell decided that she was "really interested in doing mushrooms."

"I really wanted to try some psilocybin [the technical term for hallucinogenic mushrooms] and feel what kind of doors open, have a trip that was my own," she explained.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently conducting trials to study the effects of psilocybin on people with severe depression, and has said that results so far show that it is a "breakthrough therapy."

The mom of two knew that she needed to try them in a safe and comfortable setting, and husband Shepard, a recovering drug addict, wanted to help.

"I am very lucky to be married to an ex-drug addict," she said. "Not only did he know where to get the mushrooms … he got that really nice, quality, organic, set and setting, beautiful mushroom. And then he … babysat me."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Shares How Therapy Helps with Anxiety & Depression: 'You Are Not Alone'

Shepard is now sober again after suffering from a relapse in his addiction to painkillers in September.

Bell said that she decided to do it for her birthday last year, with Shepard, 46, by her side.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I said, 'I really would like to experience this. And I don't want to, I'm not going to party with it, but I want to know what this feels like. And I want to talk while I'm doing it, and I want you to talk to me.' And he took me on a walk around the neighborhood and it was so lovely."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Tried Hallucinogenic Mushrooms to Help Manage Her Depression
Kristen Bell, dax shepherd
Kristen Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Daughters Called Her a 'Huge Disappointment'
kristen bell
Kristen Bell Reveals Daughters' Insults Help Keep Her Humble: They Bring Me 'Back Down to Earth'
Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding"
Kristen Bell Reveals Best Moment of Her Courthouse Wedding to Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard Reveals Why He and Kristen Bell Won't Let Their Daughters Have Their Own Phones
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChVlUhduqGa/ kristenanniebell Verified Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜 Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you’re the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉 Edited · 37m
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Jamele Hill Opens Up About Her Mother's Drug Addiction on Red Table Talk
Jemele Hill Witnessed Her Mother's Drug Addiction and PTSD: 'I Just Saw Her Falling Apart'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChVlUhduqGa/ kristenanniebell Verified Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜 Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you’re the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉 Edited · 37m
Kristen Bell Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters While on Family Vacation with Dax Shepard
kristen bell, dax shepherd
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Take Daughters to Mount Rushmore — See the Family Photos!
kristen bell
Kristen Bell Reveals 'Valuable' Parenting Advice When Raising Kids: 'Use Your Support System'
Cheryl Burke
'DWTS' ' Cheryl Burke Says She Has Body Dysmorphia: 'Tell Me One Dancer That Doesn't'
Actor Zachary Levi visits 'The IMDb Show' on March 22, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on April 4, 2019.
Zachary Levi Recalls Having 'a Complete Mental Breakdown' at 37: I've 'Struggled' Most of My Life
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell's Most Honest Quotes on Motherhood, Marriage and Mental Health
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes Recalls She Was in a 'Very, Very Dark Place' When She Checked Into Treatment Center
zachary levi
Zachary Levi Opens Up About Overcoming Suicidal Thoughts: 'All I Saw Was Doom and Gloom'