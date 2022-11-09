Kristen Bell Reveals Daughters' Insults Help Keep Her Humble: They Bring Me 'Back Down to Earth'

Kristen Bell is definitely not getting a big head at home.

"The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time," the actress, 42, revealed in an interview with E! News. "It really brings me back down to earth."

Bell shares daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9. with husband Dax Shepard.

The actress told the outlet that after a day of feeling "fancy" at work, her kids bring her back to reality very quickly.

"I come home and they will just pull the rug out from under you so quickly," the Bad Moms actress said adding it is to the point that if there was ever a movie made about her life, she'd name it My Kids Keep Me Grounded.

Bell's husband Shepard, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast and shared how much he loves when his daughters gang up on the couple.

"Not only do they party together, they're united against us, which I love," the podcast host admitted.

Shepard said that when he and Bell are "giving it to one of the girls, the other one comes over like, 'You're not being nice to Lincoln, you didn't listen to what she said.'"

"And I'm like, 'That's right. That's your role. You guys gang up and kill me. It's you two against the world like that.'"