Celebrity Parents Kristen Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Daughters Called Her a 'Huge Disappointment' Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9

Kristen Bell's daughters mean business when it comes to their cookies. While appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The People We Meet at the Wedding, the 42-year-old actress told ET that her daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, had a bone to pick with their mom when she left for the event. "They're now at the age when they're fine when I leave, which is great, but I did get four different voice memos on my phone on the way here about the fact that we didn't have Oreos," said Bell, who shares her girls with husband Dax Shepard. "They had been counting on Oreos and what a huge disappointment I was because I had not re-stocked the Oreos," she added, teasing, "Can you blame 'em? It's a good cookie."

kristenanniebell/Instagram Kristen Bell Says 'Nothing Makes Me Happier' Than Seeing Her Daughters as Citizens of the World This isn't the first time Bell's girls have playfully given their mom a hard time. "The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time," the actress revealed in an interview with E! News. "It really brings me back down to earth." The Frozen star told the outlet that after a day of feeling "fancy" at work, her kids bring her back to reality very quickly. "I come home and they will just pull the rug out from under you so quickly," the Bad Moms actress said adding it is to the point that if there was ever a movie made about her life, she'd name it My Kids Keep Me Grounded. Kristen Bell Instagram Bell's husband Shepard, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast and shared how much he loves when his daughters gang up on the couple. "Not only do they party together, they're united against us, which I love," the actor admitted. Shepard said that when he and Bell are "giving it to one of the girls, the other one comes over like, 'You're not being nice to Lincoln, you didn't listen to what she said.' " "And I'm like, 'That's right. That's your role. You guys gang up and kill me. It's you two against the world like that.' "