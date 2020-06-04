"I am not looking for a pat on the back — I am looking to be part of the solution," Kristen Bell said in part in a recent interview with The Morning Beat

Kristen Bell Vows to Raise Her Daughters as 'Anti-Racists': 'You Can Put It on My Gravestone'

Kristen Bell is teaching her daughters that being quietly non-racist is not enough.

"I showed my daughters some of the images that are happening right now, because I think that they have more durability and more resilience than we give them credit for," The Good Place alum, 39, said during the interview, which took place earlier this week.

"Specifically," Bell added, she talked to her daughters about "the parallel of what was happening in Michigan, where there were white people yelling in the face of cops, holding guns and nothing was happening, versus people that were sitting on the ground protesting peacefully, being tear-gassed. And I said, 'What kind of problems do you see with this picture? Tell me what you're looking at right now.' "

"And we had a very honest, hard, uncomfortable conversation about what was happening right now," she said. "Because I will — you can put it on my gravestone — I will raise anti-racists. I will talk about it with them forever."

Image zoom Protest at memorial site of George Floyd Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty

Bell also touched on the message behind her new inclusivity-focused children's book, which celebrates the things that connect us as humans and encourages kids to find their voice. Bell previously told PEOPLE she hopes the book "creates a whole new group of people that is non-exclusionary."

While "evolution tells us to look for differences," Bell told The Morning Beat, "I want to talk to my kids about looking for sameness, and sameness comes in the form of values and personality and action, not of colors."

And as she and Shepard, 45, are "very opinionated," it's natural that Lincoln and Delta would inherit some of that into their own personalities — but as the Frozen star joked, "They're a nightmare, because they will tell you your opinion."

"We constantly joke about the fact that we're raising two girls — they're going to be a nightmare for 18 years, but God bless, when we send them into the world, they are going to be formidable, opinionated, kind, morally compassed women, and I'm so grateful for that," Bell added.

Image zoom Kristen Bell (R) and Dax Shepard Kristen Bell/Instagram

The Veronica Mars actress also said that while she doesn't care what professional path her daughters take when they grow up or "what their sexual choices" or "love choices" will look like, "I just want to love them because we have one ride on this planet and what is the friggin' point of spending it hating?"

As for speaking out about what's happening in the U.S. right now following Floyd's death, Bell explained, "I am not looking for a pat on the back — I am looking to be part of the solution."

"And I think white people need to be part of the solution, and they need to post when they donate — not for a pat on the back, but simply to say, 'I'm here, I'm listening and I'm contributing,' " she added.

