Kristen Bell Praises Daughter Lincoln for Her Play: 'Most Beautiful Crab Performance I've Ever Witnessed'

Kristen Bell also shared a photo of her and husband Dax Shepard giving their daughter a congratulatory kiss

Kristen Bell may have passed down the acting bug to the next generation.

On Friday, the Golden Globe nominee, 40, praised her 8-year-old daughter Lincoln Bell's performance as a crab in her first Zoom play. "Congrats LBS on your second ever play! First one via zoom!" she wrote.

"Most beautiful crab performance I've ever witnessed," the proud mom continued in the caption, posting photos of herself and husband Dax Shepard doting on their oldest child, with a crab gif over Lincoln's face.

"We are so proud of all the work you put into it!" Bell added.

The Frozen star also shares daughter Delta Bell, 6, with Shepard, 46, whom she began dating in 2007, before they wed in October 2013.

Shepard recently celebrated the mom of two on Mother's Day, posting a photo of Bell doing naked yoga. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it," he wrote.

"Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft," the Armchair Expert podcast co-host added. "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."

Earlier this year, Bell revealed to PEOPLE that the couple needed "a little therapy brush-up when they began quarantine together in 2020. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," she said in January.