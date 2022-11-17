Kristen Bell Says 'Nothing Makes Me Happier' Than Seeing Her Daughters as Citizens of the World

Kristen Bell is all about keeping her girls well-rounded.

The actress caught up with PEOPLE at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she opened up about taking trips with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters and the importance of showing them the world.

Bell and Shepard, who share daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, often share glimpses of their travels with their girls, including this summer when the family of four traveled to spots like Mount Rushmore and Italy.

Asked to share the best part of seeing her kids grow up as citizens of the world, Bell said, "Nothing makes me happier than encouraging my children to learn as many stories about as many people and as many names as possible because it will only make their world bigger and the whole world better."

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The star, 42, also recalled a funny anecdote from her family's trip to Italy this summer, sharing that her daughters would frequently ask for ketchup at restaurants despite there being "such great food."

"We probably could have done less ketchup requests at the restaurants when there's such great food, and all my kids want is to dip everything in ketchup," she shared. "But other than that, I'd say we certainly strive to be well-behaved."

Over the summer, the Bad Moms actress told PEOPLE that the family was preparing for their two-week "annual summer motorhome trip."

She added at the time, "We're going to go to Idaho and visit some friends, and our girls love camping and love being in the motorhome. Shockingly, our family does really well in close quarters so I'm hoping that that will be a good summer ender before we go back to school."

Bell also explained that, while the family was ready for some summer fun, her girls were also looking forward to getting back to school after their vacation.

"My kids, they love being at home during the summer," she said, "but I think they are getting antsy to be back in a situation where their brains are challenged and their bodies are challenged at recess and they can talk to their friends."