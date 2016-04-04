Plus: Kristen Bell talks about how motherhood has changed her

Kristen Bell Talks About Noisy Mornings with Her Daughters: 'They Wake Up Screeching and Screaming'

Kristen Bell wants to know why her kids wake up screaming.

During a Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Boss actress talked about her not-so-quiet mornings with her daughters Lincoln, 3, and 15-month-old Delta.

“It’s a circus. It’s a circus for sure. I love it. I love them,” Bell, 35, told host Ellen DeGeneres. “But, you know what? You know where we could do better? Why does everyone wake up screaming?

She continued: “Like, why don’t they tell you that? Like, ‘they’re going to wake up screaming for, like, four years.’ You wake up — the moment you wake up, you’re in, like, a horror movie, because everyone in the house is screaming bloody murder!”

The mom of two lamented that her young children don’t make her coffee in the morning: “I kind of thought maybe they would, or at least when they get older, right? And they don’t,” she joked. “They wake up screeching and screaming… ”

Despite the loud mornings and lack of freshly-brewed coffee, Bell said that motherhood has made her more comfortable with giving advice, namely about her latest health kicks.

“I’m so into health food and just just healthy living that my girlfriends and my friends, I feel like, are a little bit over it,” she said. “Because I’ll walk into the room and be like, you guys, does everybody know about selenium?!”