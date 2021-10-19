Katie Lowes says her husband "has never had to nurse out a clog but he has said numerous times, 'I would do it,' " while Kristen Bell says "it works" after recounting when Dax Shepard did it

Kristen Bell and Katie Lowes Bond Over Husbands Being Willing to 'Nurse Out' a Breastfeeding Clog

Katie Lowes and Kristen Bell's husbands are willing to help out during breastfeeding woes.

Back in 2018, Bell told Lowes on her Daytime Emmy Award–nominated series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell about the time husband Dax Shepard had to nurse out clogs that she encountered during her breastfeeding experience.

Lowes shares daughter Vera Fay, 1 next month, and son Albee, 4, with husband Adam Shapiro, and Bell shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½, with Shepard.

At the time, Bell recounted, "I said to my husband, 'I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.' He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love in my life."

In a clip from a new episode of Momsplaining, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Bell, 41, sits down with Lowes, 40, again and reiterates that the method is useful.

"It works!" says Bell, as Lowes says, "I know. I've asked my husband and to be honest with you guys, Adam has never had to nurse out a clog but he has said numerous times, 'I would do it.' "

"Because that's my boy right there!" Bell responds while the Scandal alum claps.

Lowes also shared why she found breastfeeding to be so painful at first, even more so than giving birth.

"What makes a great breastfeeding nipple is that they look like bottle tops, you know what I mean? So, my nipples are inverted, which is an absolute nightmare," she says. "They have to suck and pull it out, which is the most painful thing. It was worse than childbirth by a lot."