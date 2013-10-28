Kristen Bell Is 'Still on a High' After Marrying Dax Shepard

Just nine days after saying "I do" to longtime beau Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell is feeling the newlywed bliss.

“I’m still on a high,” she told PEOPLE at Saturday’s Frozen press junket in New York. “We actually did it. I can officially call him my husband, which is pretty awesome. Other than that, it feels exactly the same.”

Engaged since 2009, Bell, 33, and Shepard, 38, quietly wed at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office on Oct. 17. The couple, who are parents to 7-month-old daughter Lincoln, waited to tie the knot until California legalized same-sex marriage, which happened in June.

With a healthy baby and a loving bond with her Parenthood actor husband, “Life is great,” said Bell. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Now that the ceremony is over, their honeymoon may have to wait. The House of Lies star is busy filming the new season of the Showtime series and also promoting her new Disney animated feature Frozen, which hits theaters Nov. 27. Bell sings and voices the lead character in the movie.

Fortunately, Shepard is the film’s biggest fan and loves the music.

“I would learn the songs at home and play them on my iPod while cooking dinner,” said Bell. “I’d sing it and it would get out of my head, but for six weeks he’d sing ‘Love is an Open Door’ or ‘For the First Time in Forever’ in a loop.”