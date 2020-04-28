Kristen Bell Gets Poor Parenting Review from Daughter While Homeschooling: 'Touché My Young Lass'

Kristen Bell received a surprise parenting review while homeschooling her daughter Lincoln during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Frozen star, 39, shared on Instagram Monday a snippet of her 7-year-old's recent school project, an opinion essay.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The subject? Her mother's parenting.

"Trying to get my 1st grader to write her first opinion essay, and was quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence," Bell captioned a photo of the grid.

"How my momy reacts to me," Lincoln's grid read in the middle, with sections emanating from the center that read, "bad reactions," "doesn't believe in me," "no patience" and "stern voice."

"Touche my young lass. Touche," Bell added in her caption, then clarifying her daughter's handwriting by adding, "(The bottom says 'Stern Voice')."

Bell and husband Dax Shepard also share daughter Delta, 5.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Shares Video of Husband Dax Shepard Pulling Surgical Pin from His Broken Hand

The Good Place star admitted on Instagram over the weekend that her daughters have been talkative as ever while isolated at home by posting a quote that read, "Being quarantined with a talkative child is like having an insane parrot super glued to your shoulder."

"I have 2 insane parrots," Bell wrote in the caption for the quote.

Image zoom Kristen Bell Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Veronica Mars star recently shared that both Lincoln and Delta are doing their part to help others during the ongoing public health crisis.

The two girls emptied out their piggy banks to contribute to their mom's donation to No Kid Hungry, a charitable campaign dedicated to ending child hunger and poverty.

“NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys [sic] all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together,” Bell wrote on Instagram on March 18, before sharing that her family recently contributed a total of $150,007.96 to the organization.

Image zoom Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell Kristen Bell/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

“The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she explained in the caption. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.😍😍😍”

Bell and Shepard also waived April rent for their tenants in light of the pandemic, which has resulted in thousands of Americans across the country losing their jobs.

The Hollywood couple has also been candid about the ups and downs of remaining at home during the pandemic, though Bell recently told Entertainment Tonight that they are "doing much better now."

Image zoom Kristen Bell Jim Spellman/Getty

"We've gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days," Bell told the outlet earlier this month. "We’re doing much better now because were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot."

RELATED: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Say They've Been 'at Each Other's Throats' in Coronavirus Isolation

Bell explained: "I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without."

"Nobody really needs time for that," she added. "That's useless."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.