"None of these things are bad, we're in survival mode half the time," costar Christina Applegate sympathizes

Image zoom



Frazer Harrison/Getty

Christina Applegate and Kristen Bell know that when you live with young children, sometimes you do whatever it takes to get a little extra sleep.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Bad Moms costars recall mornings when they both let their parenting guard down a bit so they could stay in bed. Bell, who is married to Dax Shepard and mom to daughters Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 19 months, was in a related situation recently when the family stayed in a hotel.

“[My baby] woke up at 6 in the morning and my husband, the toddler and I all pretended to be asleep for probably 30 or 40 minutes,” the Veronica Mars alum, 36, tells PEOPLE.

“And finally, I hear the baby reaching towards my purse and going, ‘Mama, mama … bar, please, please. Bar.’

“I got up, handed her the Greens Bar — it’s a healthy bar she can eat — I opened it up, gave it to her in the crib and went back to bed. And we all woke up around 8.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Applegate, 44, joins in by recalling one particular morning when she was sick in bed and her 5½-year-old daughter Sadie came into her room at 6 a.m. to ask if she could have ice cream for breakfast.

“A few days ago, I was so tired — I’d been sick for like three months,” she tells PEOPLE. “I just said, ‘Yeah, can you reach it?’ ”

These real-life moms join Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Jada Pinkett Smith and Annie Mumolo in the comedy about a group of moms who decide to stop trying to be the perfect parents and instead let loose and have a little fun.

“None of these things are bad,” Applegate says. “We’re in survival mode half the time.”

Bad Moms hits theaters Friday nationwide.