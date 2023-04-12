Kristen Bell Shares Photos of Her Two Daughters Enjoying an 'Incredible Easter' with Family

Kristen Bell enjoyed the holiday weekend outdoors with friends and her two daughters

Published on April 12, 2023 12:20 PM
Kristen Bell - easter kids
Photo: Kristen Bell/instagram

Kristen Bell's girls are growing up!

The Frozen star posed with daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 10, as they celebrated Easter, in photos shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"An incredible Easter with @mollser and @erickrich !! So much 💗for this chosen family," she captioned the set of photos.

In the first, Bell, 42, smiles in a lavender sweater and matching headband as Delta stands in front of her wearing a gray cheetah-print top and Lincoln, who is catching up with the actress' height, wears a t-shirt that reads "happy thoughts." The girls' faces are both covered with bunny emojis.

During a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas last month, Bell and husband Dax Shepard spoke in support of their diaper brand Hello Bello and the two praised the bond they share with their daughters.

The Armchair Expert podcast host, 48, later said that "nothing compares to being a dad. It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me."

"When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad," Shepard added. "It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."

Bell, for her part, told audience members at the Austin Convention Center it "was so awesome" being pregnant, and she detailed the joy that comes with getting to "see her girls play together."

Later during the panel, Bell acknowledged "parenting is really hard" and said "in those first few months of being isolated — you need this community. We are all in this together. It's all ok, we are here for you. This is your village."

Bell and Shepard also said they translate that love to empathize with other parents, stating they don't refer to kids as "other people's children," given that they care about families as a whole and want to help with providing healthy and affordable products.

"We were going from LA baby boutique to LA baby boutique and realized we weren't looking at the receipts," Bell admitted of the couple's privilege. "But it seems unfair that friends and family don't have accessibility or affordability to do this."

She added: "No one should have to choose between their baby or their budgets," she said, adding, "If I can be a part of helping that or fixing it, then why shouldn't I be doing this."

