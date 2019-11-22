Kristen Bell Reveals Why Dax Shepard Taught Daughter Lincoln, 6½, How to Ride a Motorcycle

It’s safety first for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

The Good Place actress, 39, appears alongside Kevin Nealon in the newest episode of his YouTube series Hiking with Kevin, where she reveals she got her motorcycle license to “impress” Shepard “the first year we were dating.”

The actor and Armchair Expert podcast host, 44, is even passing along some of his daredevil knowledge onto the couple’s daughters Delta, 5 next month, and Lincoln, 6½ — but in an effort to keep them prepared and safe.

“[Dax] said to me, ‘I want you to know why I’m doing this. Because when [Lincoln is] 16 and she’s got a boyfriend who rides a motorcycle, there is not a girl who rides well in the world that would get on the back of a boyfriend’s motorcycle,’ ” Bell says. ” ‘If she rides, she’s gonna want to either ride her own or he’s gonna be on the back. And I want to know that she has the training from me and the wherewithal to do it.’ “

” ‘I don’t want her on the back of some 16-year-old bozo who doesn’t know how to drive,’ ” adds the star, who previously shared with PEOPLE that Lincoln started riding a motorcycle at age 3½. ” ‘So I will give her the skills that she needs to be cautious and prepared, and that way we know she’s in charge and not at the whim of some 16-year-old who just got his license.’ “

The girls have been accompanying their parents on adventurous outdoor activities since they were even younger than they are now, including a favorite family pastime: trips to the sand dunes.

“We go to the sand dunes on all of our vacations to go off-roading,” Shepard said in March 2017 during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I have car seats strapped to the back [of my dune buggy],” he joked to host Seth Meyers, continuing, “I strap their car seats into the five-point harness and then the car seats have a little harness and they have these cute earmuffs.”

“The girls know [thumbs up] is faster, [thumbs down] is slower, and they kinda drive,” Shepard explained. “They find it very amusing to [give a thumbs up and thumbs down] nonstop, and then I have to adjust, but yes. I think it’ll equal out to one normal person.”

Lincoln isn’t afraid of exploring everything life has to offer, and even shaved the side of her head this year as her newest kindergarten fashion statement.

When asked how she felt about the style, Bell told PEOPLE in an October conversation, “Hell yeah, I’m all for it. Look, it’s her body. It’s not my head — that’s a cooler, ballsier choice than I’ll ever be able to make.”

Of course, the Veronica Mars actress was characteristically honest with her daughter about her drastic haircut.

“I did say to her, ‘You know, it will take a year to grow back. It’s really not going to be there, so I want you to make sure that you’re into it,’ ” Bell told PEOPLE, sharing that when Lincoln gave the go-ahead, Shepard took his clippers and shaved the side of her head himself.