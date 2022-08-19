Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Take Daughters to Mount Rushmore — See the Family Photos!

Prior to visiting Mount Rushmore, the actress shared photos earlier this week from her family's visit to Swan Valley, Idaho

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 01:46 PM
kristen bell, dax shepherd
Photo: kristen bell/instagram

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaching their daughters about a major national landmark.

On Thursday, the Frozen star, 42, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her family's trip to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. The photos feature a rare glimpse at Bell and Shepard's daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, whose faces were covered with heart emojis.

The first photo shows Bell and her younger daughter taking in the initial sight of the landmark, Delta cocking her head to the side as she analyzes the figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

In the following slide, Shepard points out the different presidents to daughter Lincoln, telling the little girl how "important" George Washington is and noting that he does not like Thomas Jefferson.

After visiting the memorial, the family of four went out for a meal together, which they followed up with ice cream from Dairy Queen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: kristen bell/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: kristen bell/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: kristen bell/instagram

Earlier this week, Bell shared another carousel of snapshots from their recent trip with friends and family to Swan Valley, Idaho.

"Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you're the best hosts in the biz," Bell captioned the post, tagging late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.

"And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉," she added, referring to actor Adam Scott's wife, Naomi.

The pictures showed the family of four exploring the Snake River, horseback riding and enjoying the views. One photo featured what appeared to be a big dinner party attended by Kimmel, McNearney, Jake Tapper and many others.

Last month, the actress told PEOPLE that the family was ready for their two-week "annual summer motorhome trip."

She added at the time, "We're going to go to Idaho and visit some friends, and our girls love camping and love being in the motorhome. Shockingly, our family does really well in close quarters so I'm hoping that that will be a good summer ender before we go back to school."

Bell also explained that, while the family was ready for some summer fun, her girls were also looking forward to getting back to school after their vacation.

"My kids, they love being at home during the summer," she said, "but I think they are getting antsy to be back in a situation where their brains are challenged and their bodies are challenged at recess and they can talk to their friends."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChVlUhduqGa/ kristenanniebell Verified Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜 Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you’re the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉 Edited · 37m
Kristen Bell Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters While on Family Vacation with Dax Shepard
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline
kristen bell
Kristen Bell Reveals 'Valuable' Parenting Advice When Raising Kids: 'Use Your Support System'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
Christine Quinn in Venice
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Gia Giudice
Gia Giudice Poses in the Streets of Ibiza, Plus More Celeb Summer Vacations!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12916683al) Gayle King Funny Or Die and PEOPLE - Washington's Funniest Party, Washington DC, USA - 29 Apr 2022
Gayle King and Brooke Shields Bring the Funny to D.C., Plus, Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh, and More
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for White House Correspondents Insider )
Sheryl Lee Ralph Strikes a Pose in Washington, D.C., Plus, Amal Clooney, Brooke Shields, and More
Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Miss Piggy Get Dolled Up in L.A., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish and More
Rachel McAdams Elizabeth Olsen Xochitl Gomez
Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez Hit the Red Carpet, Plus Benedict Wong and More
JoJo Siwa Reveals She's Back Together with Girlfriend Kylie Prew
18 Celeb Couples Who Broke Up Only to Get Back Together Again
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Family Photo
Kristen Bell Shares Cute Photo of Her Daughters While Enjoying Family Vacation with Dax Shepard 
Rebel WIlson
Rebel Wilson Is Pretty in Pink in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Gabrielle Union and More
joe jonas sophie turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit the Red Carpet in N.Y.C., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tom Holland and More
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard and His Daughter Sing Adele's 'Hello' During RV Trip — Watch!
dax-kristen
Dax Shepard Reveals Matching Halloween Costume He and His Daughter Have Worn for Two Years in a Row