Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Take Daughters to Mount Rushmore — See the Family Photos!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaching their daughters about a major national landmark.

On Thursday, the Frozen star, 42, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her family's trip to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. The photos feature a rare glimpse at Bell and Shepard's daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, whose faces were covered with heart emojis.

The first photo shows Bell and her younger daughter taking in the initial sight of the landmark, Delta cocking her head to the side as she analyzes the figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

In the following slide, Shepard points out the different presidents to daughter Lincoln, telling the little girl how "important" George Washington is and noting that he does not like Thomas Jefferson.

After visiting the memorial, the family of four went out for a meal together, which they followed up with ice cream from Dairy Queen.

Earlier this week, Bell shared another carousel of snapshots from their recent trip with friends and family to Swan Valley, Idaho.

"Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you're the best hosts in the biz," Bell captioned the post, tagging late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.

"And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉," she added, referring to actor Adam Scott's wife, Naomi.

The pictures showed the family of four exploring the Snake River, horseback riding and enjoying the views. One photo featured what appeared to be a big dinner party attended by Kimmel, McNearney, Jake Tapper and many others.

Last month, the actress told PEOPLE that the family was ready for their two-week "annual summer motorhome trip."

She added at the time, "We're going to go to Idaho and visit some friends, and our girls love camping and love being in the motorhome. Shockingly, our family does really well in close quarters so I'm hoping that that will be a good summer ender before we go back to school."

Bell also explained that, while the family was ready for some summer fun, her girls were also looking forward to getting back to school after their vacation.

"My kids, they love being at home during the summer," she said, "but I think they are getting antsy to be back in a situation where their brains are challenged and their bodies are challenged at recess and they can talk to their friends."