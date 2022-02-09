Kristen Bell got candid about her family's sleeping arrangements during an episode of husband Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Their Two Daughters Sleep in Their Bedroom

There's never a dull moment in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's household.

The Good Place actress, 41, spilled a humorous bedroom tale during an episode of the actor's Armchair Expert podcast as she revealed the couple's sleeping arrangements with their two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

"You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom," Bell said, adding that the family enjoys watching TV together prior to bedtime.

During the chat, she confessed that they recently ran into a little bit of trouble in the odor department after she began to "smell a really raunchy smell."

The Bad Moms star recalled asking her family members to find out who had passed gas.

"'Who's farting?' All three of them are like, 'Sorry, it's me,'" Bell explained. "So I go, 'OK, my family has gas, big [deal].'"

However, the following morning the actress woke up to the unfamiliar smell again and reacted, "Wow, nobody's gas has dissipated, but it also smells like it's burning."

She continued, "Now, Delta, the little one, she is smell sensitive, so she goes, 'You know what, I do smell it.' Lincoln and Dax can't be bothered, so Delta and I are, well, being gaslit."

Bell then started to do her due diligence to find the source of the problem by washing the sheets and opening the doors.

Shepard, 46, chimed in, telling listeners that he even instructed their kids to check for dog poo, but they still failed to discover the cause of the "rotten, burning garbage" smell in the room.

However, they eventually got to the root of the issue with the help of Lincoln.

"I lean down and smell the mattress, Dax's corner, his feet corner of the mattress, and I almost hit the deck," Bell claimed. "I almost passed out. It was so strong."

The pair discovered that Shepard had accidentally filled their OOLER mattress pad with a protein shake instead of water.

Bell said she attempted to resolve the issue by draining the water out, but it "doesn't really work."

"Dax takes it downstairs and hooks up the power washers to it to push everything out of the tubes," she explained, before sharing a warning to learn from their mistakes. "Don't put a protein shake in your OOLER."

Bell and Shepard have been open about their family life in the past.

Last November, the Hit and Run actor revealed to PEOPLE that he discovered an unconventional method to help his daughter fall asleep instantly.

"I figured out that if I scratch my younger daughter's head extremely hard — her request — she is out cold within 90 seconds," Shepard said.

The comedian also quipped about wishing someone had given him a "heads-up" about the mess the kids would produce in the house.