Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Say Being Parents to Their 2 Daughters Is the 'Greatest Thing'

The couple is proud parents to daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½

By Kristen O'Brien
and
Published on March 17, 2023 10:07 AM
kristen bell, dax Shepard
Photo: Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are proud parents!

During a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, which was held in support of their diaper brand Hello Bello, the actors discussed their love of parenting and the importance of affordable baby products.

"Thanks for coming to the diaper panel. Are you sure you want to be here?" Shepard, 48, joked to the audience of his and Bell's baby goods venture, which was created with partner and president Erica Buxton.

The Armchair Expert podcast host later said that "nothing compares to being a dad. It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me."

"When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad," Shepard added. "It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."

Bell, 42, for her part, told audience members at the Austin Convention Center it "was so awesome" being pregnant, and she detailed the joy that comes with getting to "see her girls play together."

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW

In a chat with PEOPLE last month about Hello Bello's first-ever State of Parenthood report, the couple opened up about raising their two daughters, Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½.

Noting that leaning into community and giving back are important not just for themselves, but to model for their kids, Bell told PEOPLE, "I've called friends or mom friends that I've had in moments of stress, just to come over and diffuse the energy in the house. It could be as simple as that."

Shepard, meanwhile, said that he found that dads in their circle are reaching out more as well, with the report findings detailing that dads are less likely to engage in a community than moms, though the gap is closing.

"I get a lot of calls from dads when their wives are out of town like,' I have both kids for five days. I need to come over for three of those days completely,'" he said with a laugh. "So, yeah, when the wives are traveling, we seem to have the dads here."

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and kids. kristenanniebell/Instagram

Later during Thursday's panel, Bell acknowledged "parenting is really hard" and said "in those first few months of being isolated — you need this community. We are all in this together. It's all ok, we are here for you. This is your village."

Bell and Shepard also said they translate that love to empathize with other parents, stating they don't refer to kids as "other people's children," given that they care about families as a whole and want to help with providing healthy and affordable products.

"We were going from LA baby boutique to LA baby boutique and realized we weren't looking at the receipts," Bell admitted of the couple's privilege. "But it seems unfair that friends and family don't have accessibility or affordability to do this."

She added: "No one should have to choose between their baby or their budgets," she said, adding, "If I can be a part of helping that or fixing it, then why shouldn't I be doing this."

