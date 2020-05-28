Kristen Bell Says She and Dax Shepard Have a 'Pretty Respectful Way' of Co-Parenting at Home

"He is always open to allowing me to ask him for help and jumping at the opportunity," Kristen Bell said of her husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is getting real about the struggles of being a mom-turned-teacher while at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the importance of being able to lean on husband Dax Shepard for extra support.

The mother of two appeared on LinkedIn's digital show Working Together on Wednesday, during which she spoke candidly with the networking site's news editor-at-large, Caroline Fairchild, about how she and Shepard have determined a system of co-parenting during this time.

Bell, 39, explained that as Shepard continues to work on his podcast, Armchair Expert, she has taken on a majority of the homeschooling responsibilities for daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7. Shepard will "go into the attic every day and record" for a few hours, Bell said, while she does "the majority of everything in the house."

"But what we've settled on is that he is always open to allowing me to ask him for help and jumping at the opportunity. So when he comes home, even if it's just from the upstairs attic, he says, 'Thanks for watching the kids. Thanks for doing the house,' " she shared.

"And he's not saying that to patronize me," she added. "He's saying, 'Thank you for allowing me to go work right now 'cause I know that you're taking a lot of responsibility in the house, which allows me to go do my work.' "

When Bell has a busy schedule, she and Shepard, 45, have a "pretty respectful way" of handling how to transfer their responsibilities for the day, she said.

"I'll say, 'Can you handle homeschooling?' And he will say yes," she explained, adding that there "have been points where [she's] been nervous to ask him to take over some of the housework."

"These sit-down conversations in marriages happen to everyone," she said. "You really have to look around you and say, ask the questions of, 'Do you feel like I contribute enough? Do you feel like this is equitable? Do you feel like you do 50 percent and I do 50 percent?' "

The Frozen star also touched on her belief that parents who are learning to be with their kids full-time will start to have more of an appreciation for stay-at-home moms.

"I'm a working woman. I'm also trying to be a very present mother, but there is this way we talk about stay-at-home moms. Like they don't do anything and I think that is dead now. That's gone. That's over. No one ever will ever think that again," she said, adding that it is "more than a full-time job."

"I'm secretly loving the fact that the world is recognizing that now. So I think we could see a lot of growth come out of this beyond just never judging stay-at-home moms again," she continued. "I think we have the opportunity, if we use this time wisely, for marriages to really communicate and equalize the workload."

The Good Place actress recently told PEOPLE that having Shepard to lean on at home has been a very "heartwarming" experience for her.

"He has been tapping me out when I get frustrated," she said about the ways he helps her with homeschooling. "Like, 'What did my kid do in school today? What does she need to do tomorrow? What time does the class start?' "

Bell added, "He's made me feel like I'm not doing it by myself, which has made me fall much deeper in love with him. Because I think I'd pull my hair out if I thought it was all up to me."