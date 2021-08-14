Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photo of Her Daughters While Enjoying 'Family Day' with Dax Shepard 

The Family Game Fight hosts are all smiles on vacation with their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are enjoying family time with their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½.

The Frozen star, 41, posted a rare photo of the family of four by the pool on Saturday during their family vacation with friends.

Bell wore a striped, two-piece set over a black bikini top. Shepard, 46, was shirtless in swim trunks and their daughters — whose faces were covered by emojis with sunglasses on — appeared in casual outfits.

Delta wore an ombre bathing suit while Lincoln stood with her arms crossed in a striped cardigan and jean shorts with flower prints.

"Family day 💕," Bell captioned the cheery group photo.

The actress also shared videos on her Instagram Story as the adults enjoyed the waterslide at their resort.

The mom of two's rare family picture comes two weeks after she and Shepard found themselves at the center of a viral debate on how often to bathe children.

"We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'" Shepard said as Bell agreed, "Yeah, we'd forget," and added that they would sometimes begin to pick up an odor.