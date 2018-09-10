Kristen Bell Fawns Over Shirtless Husband Dax Shepard Fixing Their Daughter's Bike: 'Dad Beast'

Dax Shepard is an actor, director, father — and a handyman!

The star’s wife, fellow actor Kristen Bell, raved about her husband on Instagram Sunday, capturing a candid moment of him on daddy duty.

“The #dadbeast likes big butt books and fixin kids toyz,” the actress, 38, captioned a photo of a shirtless Shepard, 43, in the garage focused on their daughter’s pink-and-blue PAW Patrol bike, emblazoned with the phrase “Girl Pup Power!” (In the background, hilariously, sat a copy of The Big Butt Book 3D.)

Bell and Shepard, who got married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office in October 2013 after first getting engaged in 2010, are parents to daughters Delta, 3½, and Lincoln, 5.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: 15 Times Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Made Us Believe in Love

Bell’s sweet appreciation post to Shepard comes over a week after she celebrated his monumental anniversary. The CHiPS star marked his 14th year of sobriety on Sept. 1, and the Veronica Mars alum wrote a sweet tribute to her husband that had fans reaching for the tissues.

John Parra/Getty Images

“To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, who held our dear little shakey man pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down,” she began.

“I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it,” Bell continued on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Dax Shepard Admits That He and Wife Kristen Bell Decided Against a Prenup on Conan

She added, “I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when it’s needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most.”

And when it comes to parenting, The Good Place star previously told PEOPLE that there’s no better “tag team” than her and Shepard.

“I’m not shocked at how good [Dax’s] parenting is, because he’s very familiar with how the human brain works,” she said in November. “I have trouble staying one step ahead of my kids. He does not.”