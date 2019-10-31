For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Halloween is a family af-fear.

With the haunted holiday now upon us, Shepard — who, along with his wife, is partnering with Lightlife to promote the company’s plant-based foods — shares how he and Bell celebrate each year with their two daughters: Delta, 4½, and Lincoln, 6½.

“We go to a friend’s house in this little neighborhood in the Valley, and I think the last four years in a row we’ve been trick-or-treating there,” Shepard, 44, tells PEOPLE. “The last two Halloweens in a row, Lincoln and Kristen have both gone as Elsa, and Delta and I have both gone as a pumpkin.”

“I relate to being a creature of habit, but I’m really hoping that they inject some creativity into this year’s costumes,” he jokes. “I don’t know how many years I can go with the pumpkin.”

Image zoom Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell Cindy Ord/Getty

Last Halloween, Bell, 39, posted on Instagram that her daughter requested she dress up as Queen Elsa, even though the actress voiced her sister, Princess Anna, in 2013’s Frozen and its upcoming sequel.

“#Frozen 2 (Otherwise [known] as the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded elsa to match her),” she wrote.

Image zoom Splash News

And although they’ve stressed the importance of honest parenting in the past, the Armchair Expert podcast host says that he and The Good Place actress do have to get a little sneaky to keep their daughters from eating too much Halloween candy from their trick-or-treating haul.

“We let them go door to door and they get the candy, and then the bags sit on top of the washing machine, then they’re allowed to get one out after dinner every other night,” he tells PEOPLE. “But we’re also secretly just stealing stuff out to get rid of it. So it’s disappearing faster than it naturally would, I think.”

Bell and Shepard proved earlier this week that they’re already getting in the Halloween spirit. The couple posed for an Instagram post on Sunday, showing off their Halloween-themed matching bat pajamas, as well as a photo of an orange carved like a jack-o’-lantern.

Shepard tells PEOPLE that while he used to count Reese’s and Snickers as his favorite Halloween candies, he now stays away from most junk food due to fear of its biological consequences.

“What’s crazy is I was a raging addict in my 20s who ate 7-Eleven hot dogs for 10 meals a week, and I felt like a million dollars — and now, I’m 44 and I’ve been sober for 15 years — and if I eat sugar, I’m just not great the next day,” he explains. “I’ve gotten embarrassingly sensitive to so much stuff in my late age.”