Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Celebrate the Fourth of July in Rare Photo with Their Daughters

Image zoom Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell with their daughters Dax Shepard/ Instagram

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard couldn’t have imagined a better way to spend Fourth of July than with their two best girls by their side.

The spouses both shared a photograph of their Thursday-evening activities on Instagram Friday, which showed them from behind, sitting with daughters Delta, 4½, and Lincoln, 6.

High in the sky above the volleyball nets, an impressive fireworks show was taking place, which all four family members watched in admiration.

“Grateful for so many things today,” The Good Place actress, 38, captioned her post.

Wrote Shepard, 44, alongside a slightly differently filtered version of the snapshot, “Never been in a more magical setting for the festivities. ♥️💥♥️💥♥️💥♥️”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Jeff Lipsky

RELATED: Sex, Santa and the Easter Bunny: How Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Keep It Real with Their Daughters

Shepard and Bell don’t often share photos of their daughters — and when they do, their faces are always concealed in some way, whether it be by an emoji or by their parents sharing the snapshot from the back.

One recent example? A super-sweet April picture of Shepard hugging one of his little girls close, showing the actor with his eyes closed as he basked in the moving moment.

The youngster was wearing a pink-and-white headband atop her blonde locks and a lavender coat over a red-and-white skirt, finishing the cute look with a pair of black boots and a tiny pink purse.

“This is the highlight of all my days,” the proud father captioned his photograph.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Is Concerned About the Message Snow White Sends to Her Children — Here’s Why

Shepard and Bell both took to Instagram this year to wish each other a happy Father’s Day and Mother’s Day, respectively, with Bell sharing a series of photographs featuring her husband bonding with their daughters (with the girls’ faces censored).

“Happy fathers day to my one and only #dadbeast, @daxshepard,” the Veronica Mars star captioned her post. “Thank u for being the softest, gentlest, most hands on dad I could have ever imagined, and thank you for always keeping us laughing. Xo All your girls.”

Shepard’s post featured a throwback photo of the family wearing Santa hats shortly before the arrival of Delta (who was born on Dec. 19, 2014), at the sand dunes — one of their favorite places.

“You are the most wonderful Mom, and I will be forever grateful to you for creating our love bugs,” the Armchair Expert podcast host addressed his wife. “All of their best ingredients are from you. You are the softest, safest place for all three of us to hide. I love you. Happy Mother’s Day ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”