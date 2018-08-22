Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Walk Daughter Lincoln to School During First Week of Kindergarten

Lincoln is already a pro at this elementary-school thing.

The 5-year-old daughter of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard walked hand-in-hand with her parents to school in a pair of photos The Good Place star, 38, posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

Sporting a colorful backpack, the little girl had her blonde hair pulled up into a cute ponytail while Bell opted for jeans and a tank top and Shepard wore a gray tee under navy-blue overalls.

The second photo saw the CHiPS star, 43, holding his daughter and hugging her close inside the school before dropping her off for the day.

“Nerd alert!!! The team Shepard loves school!! 🤓🤓🤓,” Bell wrote on the post.

On Monday, Shepard posted a photo of Lincoln on his lap behind the wheel of a boat, where he expressed his love for his family and his daughter’s newest milestone.

“5 years-old. Driving the boat last week. First day of kindergarten today. Life is damn sweet,” the actor and proud dad wrote, adding 10 heart emojis.

Lincoln’s parents may be excited about her progression to kindergarten, but it wasn’t without a few tears shed by Bell, who also shares daughter Delta, 3½, with her husband.

The actress documented her older child’s preschool graduation on her Instagram story in a series of videos over the weekend of Aug. 11, captioning one clip of herself tearing up, “Don’t worry guys I’m having a GREAT time at preschool graduation. I’m not a mess or anything.”

Then the Veronica Mars star candidly showed herself crying. “Okay I was lying before please send help,” she quipped to her followers.