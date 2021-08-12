Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Daughter Interrupt Their Today Interview: 'Child at the Door!'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter didn't want to be left out of Mom and Dad's television appearance.

During their interview on the Today show with Al Roker, aired during Thursday's broadcast, the couple talked about their Family Game Fight show and parenting during the pandemic. At one point in the conversation, Bell and Shepard heard one of their daughters — Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½ — calling for them, and they quickly stepped away to check on her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One of them's knocking, even though they know they can't come out on camera," says Shepard, 46, as Bell, 41, adds, "Child at the door. You take it, you take the question. I'll get the child. Hold on."

Both stars got out of their chairs as Roker laughed on the other end of the virtual interview.

"I said, 'We're on TV right now, we're on the news,' and she said, 'Okay,' " Bell tells Roker, reenacting her daughter's disappointed reaction. "And this, I'm sure, is about the doll's birthday. It's her doll's birthday and now we have to order a cake. She's taking it very seriously."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In honor of Mother's Day in May, Shepard shared an Instagram post celebrating Bell, featuring a photo of his wife doing naked yoga. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it," he quipped.

On a more serious note the Parenthood alum added, "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you."

kristen bell and dax shepard Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

While chatting with PEOPLE earlier this year, Bell said she and Shepard had a "little therapy brush-up" in 2020, which was "incredibly helpful."

"Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up" she explained at the time.