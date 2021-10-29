Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Celebrate the Opening of Their Texas Diaper Factory: 'Overwhelmed'

The Hello Bello factory opening makes the brand the only independent diaper company in the U.S. to manufacture its own diapers from design to delivery

When Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard launched their Hello Bello baby and family care company in 2019, they never imagined that, like a child, it would grow up so fast.

But less than two years after launching, the couple was on hand in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday as they cut the ribbon on a 312,000-sq.-ft. diaper factory designed to keep up with their incredible demand.

"We literally were overwhelmed when we pulled up," Shepard told reporters at the event.

The opening makes the brand the only independent diaper company in the U.S. to manufacture its own diapers (on no-waste machines that crank them out at 800 a minute, no less!) from design to delivery. The space carries some whimsy, too, thanks to designs by Bell and Shepard's friends at the Brains on Fire creative agency and a little magic from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia design team.

"Knowing our friends came here today, drove by a quarter-mile building with their creativity on the side, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I hope they're happy,' " Shepard said.

"It's just nice to see your friends succeed," Bell added.

Bell, 41, and Shepard, 46, are the ones really succeeding, though: their company continues to grow and expand into bath and body care products for bigger kids in addition to clothing, sustainable home cleaning products and even stuffed animals. And it all goes through rigorous testing — in the form of Bell and Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

"We test everything on them" Bell said. "When we get samples, we're like, 'Time to hop in the bath!' 'Do you like this smell?' 'Do you like this lather?' 'How does your hair feel?' "

From the start, the pair — who work with co-founders Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen — wanted to focus on "products you would want out on the counter," Shephard said. "No sterile babies floating on clouds, but products … that you think spice up your nursery."

"Nothing that looks too clean, because that's just not the game," Bell added of baby care.

As they expand, they're able to expand their mission, too, aiming to keep costs and prices low while also donating diapers to those in need. According to a recent story by CBS, diaper need has increased by 500 percent in some areas of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through her work with Baby2Baby, Bell has donated diapers to families in need, and Hello Bello recently expanded its own giving program to supply 104 families annually with diapers for one year. They are also launching The Diaper Doody Fund, a GoFundMe-like platform that lets people who need help with diapers create places to raise funds (and in turn, a place for donors to give).

"We hear stories from mothers who are wringing out diapers to be able to use them again during a week. It used to be one in five families who needed help buying diapers, then it was one in four, now it's one in two," Bell said. "It's such a huge need."