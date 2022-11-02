Kristen Bell and Daughters Are a Witchy Trio in 'Hocus Pocus' Costumes with Dax Shepard as a Cat

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell enjoyed Halloween with their daughters.

The Frozen star, 42, shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of her family's Halloween costumes, showing herself as one of the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, were the other two Sanderson sisters, with Shepard appearing in a black onesie as their cat.

"The Sandersons and their Cat 🎃," she captioned the post. "Shoutout to our favorite Dad @daxshepard who works for weeks prepping his spooky Halloween Hayride for the whole neighborhood!!"

Bell's photo carousel showed some of Shepard's work getting the neighborhood attraction ready, calling him "MVP year after year."

Recently appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, said that when he and Bell are "giving it to one of the girls," the other will come speak in their defense.

"The other one comes over like, 'You're not being nice to Lincoln, you didn't listen to what she said,'" he shared.

"And I'm like, 'That's right. That's your role. You guys gang up and kill me. It's you two against the world like that.'"

kristenanniebell/Instagram

Back in August, the actress shared a series of photos on Instagram from her family's trip to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

The first photo showed Bell and her younger daughter taking in the initial sight of the landmark, Delta cocking her head to the side as she analyzed the figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

In the following slide, Shepard pointed out the different presidents to daughter Lincoln, telling the little girl how "important" George Washington is and noting that he does not like Thomas Jefferson.