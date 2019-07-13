Kristen Bell Reveals How Her Daughters Inspired the Veronica Mars Reboot

Image zoom Kristen Bell Warner Bros. Television

Kristen Bell just revealed the sweetest reason behind why she agreed to join the reboot of Veronica Mars.

In addition to simply being excited to inhabit the character again, Bell, 38, said that her daughters, Delta, 4½, and Lincoln, 6, inspired her to sacrifice a few nights of bedtime duty to take the job.

“This is a giant show to shoot,” Bell said, speaking to Access Hollywood on Friday ahead of the revival’s July 26 premiere date on Hulu. Bell cited plenty of night shoots and 16-hour days as part of the job.

“I’m here a lot of hours, which means, logistically, I’m away from my kids more hours,” she continued. “And missing four or five bedtimes a week. And when I decided to take it on I was like, you know what, now that I went back and reread the scripts and watched the show, I want my girls to have this character in their life.”

Bell explained that her character, Veronica — a witty, formerly popular high school student-turned-detective’s assistant — isn’t stereotypical, and that makes her empowering.

“Now I see why a lot of young girls and women said, thank you for doing that show. It wasn’t just because we entertained them, it was because she was a force in their life,” the Good Place actress went on. “She was an example.”

“I made the choice as a mom, now — which was really hard — to go, ‘I’m gonna miss a couple bedtimes for a couple months, because I want this character to exist in the world.’ I want her to be a zeitgeist. I want girls to reference her, I want girls to feel like her,” she said.

Veronica Mars originally aired on UPN and then The CW for three seasons. It has enjoyed a cult following since it went off the air in 2007, even inspiring the launch of a Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $5.7 million toward a movie sequel in 2014.

Bell told Access Hollywood that fans and newcomers to the series alike will be able to jump right in with the story.

The official synopsis of the reboot reveals that it’s spring break in Neptune, and with that comes plenty of crimes that need solving.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry,” the description says. “After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

All eight episodes of Veronica Mars will be available on July 26 on Hulu.