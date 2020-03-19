Kristen Bell's Daughters Donate Piggy Bank Money to Charity Supporting Coronavirus Relief

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Kristen Bell and her kids are pitching in to help their community during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a post shared on her Instagram on Wednesday, the Frozen 2 star, 39, revealed that her two daughters — Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5 — had emptied out their piggy bank to add to her donation to No Kid Hungry, a charitable campaign dedicated to ending child hunger and poverty, amid the global health crisis.

“NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys [sic] all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together,” the actress began her post, before sharing that her family recently contributed a total of $150,007.96 to the organization.

“The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she explained. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.😍😍😍”

Millions of children are missing meals due to school closure across United States, according to No Kid Hungry.

Bell is not the only celebrity who is helping feed those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced in a video message that they will be donating a million meals to a local food bank to aid in relief efforts during the pandemic.

Wilson, 31, began the video by noting how the coronavirus is “changing the world second by second, minute by minute,” saying, “People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs — even in Seattle.”

“What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals [and] hopefully make a difference,” the NFL star said.

“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference,” Ciara, 34, shared.

“Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through,” the singer said, to which Wilson added, “We will.”

This week, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged a $1 million to be split between two organizations representing food banks across the U.S. and Canada.

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families,” Reynolds, 43, shared in an Instagram note. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

Houston Texans’ JJ Watt and wife Kealia Ohai also donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, while Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and fiancé Tom Bernthal launched the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families in partnership with their local food bank to ensure families were being fed during the crisis.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 107 deaths.