Kristen Bell: I'm Worried My Daughters Won't Like Frozen

"I hope I don't show them the movie and they both go, 'Eh,' " Bell tells PEOPLE

Kristen Bell may have won the world over with her performance in Frozen, but she’s worried the film’s two biggest critics might be her own daughters, Lincoln, 23 months, and Delta, 11 weeks.

“I hope I don’t show them the movie and they both go, ‘Eh,’ ” Bell, 34, joked while chatting with PEOPLE about Crest and Oral-B’s new collaboration with the Disney film.

Worries aside, she’s hoping her daughters will love the movie, especially as they continue to bond as sisters.

“My girls get along great, which I’m really grateful for,” she says. “It will be exciting to show them Frozen one day because it’s a story of sisters. When they both start watching TV, I think it will be a very special day in our household.”

While Delta is currently going through a “smush-y, snuggly stage,” Lincoln is already channeling her funny parents.

“Two-year-olds are really fun because they’re starting to have all these thoughts about life and about things in the room, and they’re starting to verbalize them, and oftentimes they’re hilarious,” explains Bell. “I feel like I see a good mix of both [her father Dax Shepard and me]. I think she’s going to benefit from the best of both worlds.”

Lincoln has settled into her role as a big sister — “she loves it,” says the House of Lies star — and Bell is loving her role as a mom more than ever.

“Every silly cliché that I’ve ever heard has come true as a parent, like, ‘You’ll never know how much you’ll love them,’ or, ‘They’re the most interesting person on Earth,’ ” she says. “I never thought I would be a mom that identifies myself as a mom first, but I do. Being a parent, I just find to be so much fun.”

As for how she’s already been dropping her baby weight, Bell credits a healthy diet, getting as much sleep as possible, and “chasing a toddler around.”

“I [also] feel like I’ve maintained a healthy attitude,” she says. “Choosing not to stress about my baby weight helps me lose baby weight. If you’re stressed about your baby weight, you’ll hold onto it. It’s a weird catch-22.”