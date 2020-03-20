Kristen Bell and Daughters Dance Outside Dax Shepard's Window amid Coronavirus Social Distancing

Kristen Bell and her daughters can’t wait to be reunited with Dax Shepard face to face — but for now, they’re making the best of it.

The Good Place actress teamed up with 5-year-old Delta and her big sister Lincoln, who turns 7 this month, to entertain the family patriarch after he placed himself in isolation following a recent trip amid the quickly spreading novel coronavirus.

Th adorable video Bell, 39, shared on Thursday night shows the trio running around and getting their groove on to a fitting song — "Waving Through a Window" by Ben Platt, from the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen — in what appears to be the courtyard of an apartment complex.

“@daxshepard Got back from travelling on Monday. To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend’s empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms,” Bell explained in the caption. “Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade.”

Image zoom Dax Shepard/Instagram

She ended with the hashtags “#staysane,” “#stayhome,” “#wereinthistogether” and, finally, a nod to the song’s title: “#wavingthroughawindow.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: You Can Watch Broadway Musicals for Free While Self-Isolating — Including Cats!

In a post shared on her Instagram feed Wednesday, the Frozen 2 star revealed that the couple’s daughters had emptied out their piggy bank to add to her donation to No Kid Hungry, a charitable campaign dedicated to ending child hunger and poverty, amid the global coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys [sic] all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together,” Bell began her caption, before sharing that her family had recently contributed a total of $150,007.96 to the organization.

“The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she explained. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.😍😍😍”

Image zoom Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard with daughter Lincoln Kristen Bell/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell on How Husband Dax is Like Her Frozen Beau Kristoff: He’s Mountain Man, But Also Vulnerable

Bell and Shepard, 45, are not the only celebrities helping feed those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced in a video message that they would be donating 1 million meals to a local food bank to aid in relief efforts during the pandemic.

This week, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged a total of $1 million to be split between two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada.

Meanwhile, U.S. cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) are over 12,000 as of Friday morning with 195 deaths resulting, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO and local public health departments, and visit our coronavirus hub.