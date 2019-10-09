Proud Mom Moment! Kristen Bell Captures Her Daughter Belting Out Her Own Lizzo Lyrics in the Car

Kristen Bell has a young star in the making!

On Tuesday, the Frozen 2 voice actress shared a clip on her Instagram Story that showcased the voice of one of her daughters from the back seat of the car, belting out her own rendition of Lizzo‘s hit song "Good as Hell."

Bell, 39, focused on the road as she was driving, but occasionally smiled and giggled at the camera as she recorded the vocals of her little girl, who can’t be seen in the video (which was re-shared by Access).

The actress wrote atop the cute footage, “On My Way to School with Lizzo,” tagging and including a graphic of the singer and Hustlers star, 31.

Bell shares two daughters with husband Dax Shepard: 4½-year-old Delta and 6½-year-old Lincoln.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kristen Bell/Instagram

RELATED: Kristen Bell’s Daughters Delta and Lincoln Hilariously Guess How Old She’s Turning: “63” and “89”

While on the red carpet ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards last month, The Good Place star revealed to PeopleTV the hilarious response her daughters had when they learned that both their mom and dad are famous.

“When my kids realized I was famous, I wasn’t there, but I think it started when my 5-year-old daughter asked Dax … she said, ‘Do people listen to Armchair Expert because of you or [co-host] Monica [Padman]?’ And Dax said, ‘Well, both, but maybe they tune in because I’m the famous one.’ And she goes, ‘You’re famous?!’ ” Bell said.

“And he goes, ‘Why do you think sometimes in public people ask me and Mommy to take pictures?’ And she goes, ‘Mommy’s famous?!’ I don’t know that she knows what that means, but it did seem to stun her,” she added.

The girls don’t know what the Emmys are, either. As their mom explained of Delta and Lincoln’s own big plans that weekend, “They’re doing a play at a kids’ theater group. They went there today. I’m sure they’re just hanging out in the backyard, building forts. And then when I come home to tuck them in, I’m sure they’ll have a lot of questions.”

Image zoom Kristen Bell John Shearer/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell on the Moment Her Children Found Out She Was Famous

Lincoln, who started first grade this year, certainly has her own sense of style. In the spring, the little girl had the side of her head shaved — with her parents’ permission, of course.

“She just woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need to shave this whole side right here,’ ” Bell said in May. “And I was like, ‘What?’ ‘It’s got to be buzzed.’ “

“And I was like, ‘I’ve never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.’ And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it,” the Veronica Mars actress recalled. “And she even said, ‘I need a little trim. It’s getting long.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you’re just like a skater girl. That’s so cool.’ “

Image zoom Dax Shepard (L) and daughter Lincoln Kristen Bell/ Instagram

RELATED: Kristen Bell’s Daughters Left Her the Cutest Notes to Come Home to After Golden Globes 2019

Despite the little girls not knowing much about awards season or their parents’ fame, Delta has already proven herself quite the amateur photographer. Last month, Shepard, 44, shared his younger child’s handiwork: a snapshot of her parents cuddled up together on a black leather couch.

Bell wore a berry-colored sports bra and black leggings as she lay atop her husband, who was shirtless, with his blond hair pulled up into a tiny ponytail. Both actors beamed at the camera.

“Photo credit: Delta (whose finger makes an appearance),” Shepard captioned the image — and sure enough, Delta’s finger could be seen party obscuring the right side of the frame.