Kristen Bell Says Daughter Lincoln, 6, 'Shaved the Side of Her Head': 'I Gave Her Permission'

Kristen Bell‘s daughter Lincoln might just be the edgiest kid in her kindergarten class.

During a hosting gig in Hollywood, California, for “A Perfect Night In” for the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card, the actress revealed on Thursday that she allowed her 6-year-old to shave one side of her head after the little girl decided on a whim it was what she needed in her life.

“My oldest daughter shaved the side of her head a couple weeks ago. I gave her permission,” said Bell, 38, during a Q&A session. “She just woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need to shave this whole side right here.’ “

“And I was like, ‘What?’ ‘It’s got to be buzzed,’ ” The Good Place star recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’ve never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.’ And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it. And she even said, ‘I need a little trim. It’s getting long.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you’re just like a skater girl. That’s so cool.’ “

It seems like both Lincoln and her little sister Delta, 4, have inherited their outgoing, vibrant personalities from their mom and funnyman dad Dax Shepard.

“It boggles my mind how social [Delta] is,” Bell said. “When we’re on an airplane, she spends the majority of her time up in the front cabin either talking to the pilot or the stewardesses, not with me. She’s 4 years old.”

“I took her to the dentist the other day and I was trying to leave the dentist’s office and I was like, ‘Where is she?’ She had walked into the dentist’s office and was just talking to him,” the actress continued. “Just talking to him about things she had done that morning. Mind you, she just turned 4, so she’s a kid, you know?”

Despite Delta’s “fearlessness” and Lincoln’s “cool” demeanor, Bell insisted that while her daughters may remind her of herself, deep down she suspects it’s her “own ego” making that comparison.

“You also have to constantly remind yourself they’re not you,” said the Veronica Mars star. “It’s so easy to go, ‘That one’s like me. This one’s like my husband.’ But they’re not. They are separate organisms.”

“I am not exactly like my mom or my dad,” Bell pointed out. “It’s a constant reminder, because it’s your own ego that’s telling you they’re duplicates of you.”

And what are the family’s plans for Mother’s Day this Sunday? “They make me a lot of cards,” Bell says of her girls. “My 6-year-old really likes a blank sheet of paper and a pen, and she draws these portraits, and they’re crazy looking and they’re also amazing. She captures personalities in it. I know she’s working on a portrait of me for Mother’s Day, which I’m pretty excited about.”