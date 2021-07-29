Kristen Bell Reveals Why Her Daughter's Name Is a 'Big Bummer' amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Kristen Bell's youngest daughter has the same name as the highly contagious strain of the coronavirus

Kristen Bell could have never predicted that her daughter would one day share a name with a viral illness responsible for a global pandemic.

On Wednesday's episode of her podcast We Are Supported By…, the 41-year-old actress spoke with co-host Monica Padman about the unfortunate coincidence that her daughter Delta, 6, — who she shares with husband Dax Shepard — has the same name as the highly contagious strain of the coronavirus, the Delta variant.

"Can I ask you a real talk question — how do you feel about Delta's name being Delta right now?" Padman asked Bell during the show.

"It's a big, big bummer," Bell said. "But I'm really hoping that the Delta variant won't be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona. I mean, it's a bummer for Corona, the beer company."

The Frozen star, who is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Lincoln, added that luckily, because Delta is so young, she doesn't really acknowledge it as others would.

"She's six so she's impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything," Bell continued. "She's like 'Oh my gosh, my name!' So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she's like 'my name!' So she's still excited about it."

The actress then joked that due to her daughter's privilege, the name situation might actually humble her a bit.

"Maybe it's a good thing, because her life's really easy, because she's privileged and she's got a little charisma," Bell shared. "She's a little ball of magic and she gets away with everything because of that, so she can either give you puppy dog eyes or make you laugh and because of that her life is too easy."

"So maybe she does need this to follow her around forever," she added.

Bell recently opened up about parenting during quarantine with Shepard, 46. "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard," Bell said on Yahoo's "Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting" live-stream special in March.

"We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard," she added. "We explained what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

The parents also used the time in isolation to work on their own relationship.

Bell previously told PEOPLE in January that "when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up."